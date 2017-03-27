2018 Audi A8: Here's A Good Idea Of What It Will Look Like

Audi is set to reveal its all-new A8 flagship luxury sedan on July 11. And not a moment too soon, considering that the current model is getting a little long in the proverbial tooth.
But while we wait for that to come around, here's a pretty good idea of what it will look like.
This latest rendering from Jan Peisert is based on the latest spy shots of prototypes for the forthcoming fourth-generation A8 undergoing testing. It also borrows stylistic elements from other Audi designs we've seen recently, including the Prologue Avant concept, the new SQ5 crossover, and the latest TT coupe.
The result may yet prove the most accurate depiction of the next-generation luxury sedan, set to make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
When it does, it will be better positioned to take on the newer competition in the forms of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class (released in 2014), BMW 7 Series (launched last year), and Lexus LS (revealed just two months ago) – to say nothing of the Maserati Quattroporte (2013) and the Jaguar XJ that will remain the oldest horse in the race (having arrived in 2009).