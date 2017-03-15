2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Makes Video Debut, But Not The Way You'd Expect

How would you promote the new RS5 if Audi hired you to do it?
Driving it on a twisty mountain road, putting it through its paces on a track, or even a high-speed car chase scene with a voice-over praising its performance stats sounds like something that would fit the bill.
However, the brand's German arm chose a different path by showing 'behind the scenes' footage of a movie, with a small army of men, a director that wants only the best, and a lead actor with issues.
Now, where would the new Audi RS5 Coupe fit in, you may ask, and the answer is in the final part of the video, with the actor behind the wheel overtaking a camper.
That's when he falls in love with the high-performance coupe and wants to shoot the scene again and again.