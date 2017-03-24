2018 Bentley Continental GT Is Becoming Less Camera-Shy

Even though key sections of the car remain covered up, this particular prototype gives us a look at the new Continental GT's light graphics, as well as its retractable spoiler.
Unlike with the current model, the new Continental's active rear spoiler is positioned near the edge of the trunk and not right underneath the rear window, thus allowing for a more traditional setup.
As for the light graphics, assuming those headlights are the ones making it into production, it would seem they're a lot more similar to the ones on the current Continental than the ones seen on the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept, or the EXP 10 concept before it.
The taillights thankfully do resemble those on the concepts, with thin, oval-like graphics - which should match up really well with the car's overall sleek and sporty design. The car is also expected to be lighter as it's underpinned by VW's latest MSB platform (also used on the new Panamera), so we'll probably be looking at around 150 kg (330 lbs) less.
In terms of power, the most potent versions of Bentley's new Continental GT will probably utilize a 600+ HP W12 unit, whereas so-called "lesser" models would likely get the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 used in the Panamera Turbo. Other rumors include a 3.0-liter twin turbo V6 and possibly a plug-in hybrid V6, also courtesy of Porsche.
Bentley's new-gen Continental GT as well as the GTC are both expected to debut sometime next year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops