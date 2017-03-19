2018 BMW M5 F90 Convoy Spotted In Oslo, Exhaust Sounds Mean

Even though we've seen the new generation BMW M5 (codenamed F90) on video before, this time we actually get to hear some delightfully explicit exhaust notes.
It's not always that the driver behind the wheel of a heavily camouflaged car is willing to rev the engine just so enthusiasts like us can hear what's going on underneath the bonnet.
As far as we can tell, that twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine is making all the right noises at low rpms. It's got all the crackles we like to hear, plus what seems to be an overall throaty exhaust note.
The footage was taken by one Daniel Moen Hansen, and thanks to him, we also get a peak at the M5's sports seats, which seem to be more sculpted than the ones we saw inside previous G30 5-Series iterations.
Other than that, the camouflage doesn't appear to be any lighter than before, masking the restyled bumpers, wider fenders and sills and a more prominent rear diffuser.
BMW are expected to bring the all-new M5 to this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
H/T to Tim!