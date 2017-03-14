2018 Buick Enclave SUV Sketched Out Ahead Of New York Show

What you see here is the first official teaser of Buick’s all-new 2018 Enclave that will premiere in the flesh at next month’s 2017 New York Auto Show.
To say that a replacement for the Enclave is long-overdue, is an understatement, as the current, first generation model has been on the market for a full decade, having launched in April of 2007.
The new model will share its bones with the latest 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, so expect loads of space with three full-size rows of seats, and very likely, the same powertrain offerings. These should include a base 255hp 2.0-liter force-fed four and a range-topping 305hp 3.6-liter V6, both paired to a nine-speed automatic driving the front or optionally, all-four wheels.
Where the two similarly sized models from GM will differ are their designs, with spy shots of the Enclave suggesting signature cues from the Avenir concept and recent models like the LaCrosse and the upcoming Regal (a twin to Opel’s Insignia). The new Enclave will have a less bulbous body and sharper lines than today’s car, along with a more luxurious and better equipped interior than its Chevy counterpart.
Following its NY debut, the new 2018 Enclave will arrive in Buick showrooms in the second half of the year.