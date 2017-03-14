2018 Buick Regal Debuting At April's New York Auto Show

The new 2018 Buick Regal will be offered in the same sportback and wagon guises as the Opel Insignia Grand Sport and debut publicly at next month’s New York Auto Show, reports Automotive News.
Although General Motors unveiled the new Insignia Grand Sport late last year alongside its Holden Commodore sibling, the debut of the new Regal has yet to happen. Although it’s unclear why we haven’t seen it yet, all indications point towards it being almost identical to the Insignia albeit for the Buick badges and front grille.
When launched, the Regal sportback will replace the more traditionally-shaped Regal sedan in the company’s range. The wagon version will be a first for the Regal family and provide the vehicle with more practicality, versatility and if the Insignia Sports Tourer’s design is largely unchanged, may look even better than the sportback.
When the new Regal launches, it should get the same engines as the Insignia including a range-topping 247 hp, 2.0-liter turbo petrol.
Note: Opel Insignia Grand Sport and Sports Tourer pictured