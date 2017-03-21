2018 Corvette ZR1 Prototypes Sizzle Around Laguna Seca

Although some had hoped the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 would debut at the Detroit Auto Show last month, that wasn’t the case.
Instead, the automaker is continuing to test and develop the most potent Corvette model ever and recently took to Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca with at least four prototypes for a series of high-performance tests.
Filmed at the circuit’s famous corkscrew, the cars look incredibly planted and sound absolutely heavenly, giving us hope that it won’t just be the fastest and most powerful Corvette to date but also the most exciting and enjoyable to drive on a track.
At this stage, it is believed that the new Corvette ZR1 will be powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine dubbed the LT5, rather than using the existing supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Z06. Power is expected to be anywhere between 700 hp and 750 hp.