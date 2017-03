2018 Ford Mustang Gets Pulsing Start Button That Mimics Heart Rate Of A Pony

VIDEO

Yep, you’ve read that right; Ford wants you to know that the starter button on the new 2018 Ford Mustang mimics the heart rate of a resting pony.Is the Blue Oval really that desperate of keeping the Mustang audience tuned in that they decided to create a whole press release about its starter button?“Among many updates on the new Mustang , the start button pulses red when the door is unlocked and until the powerful engine is started – giving the Mustang a heartbeat of sorts. At a rate of 30 beats per minute, the start button mirrors the resting heart rate of a pony,” says Ford.Finally! The original pony car now has an actual connection with a breathing pony, so keep that in mind future 2018 Mustang owner. You just earned some extra bragging points Only there’s a tiny issue here. April 1st is right around the corner and there’s a slight chance of Ford pulling a joke here, so don’t rush just yet to tell your friends about this awesome little Easter Egg of the new 2018 Mustang.