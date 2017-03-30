2018 Ford Mustang Gets Pulsing Start Button That Mimics Heart Rate Of A Pony

Yep, you’ve read that right; Ford wants you to know that the starter button on the new 2018 Ford Mustang mimics the heart rate of a resting pony.
Is the Blue Oval really that desperate of keeping the Mustang audience tuned in that they decided to create a whole press release about its starter button?
“Among many updates on the new Mustang, the start button pulses red when the door is unlocked and until the powerful engine is started – giving the Mustang a heartbeat of sorts. At a rate of 30 beats per minute, the start button mirrors the resting heart rate of a pony,” says Ford.
Finally! The original pony car now has an actual connection with a breathing pony, so keep that in mind future 2018 Mustang owner. You just earned some extra bragging points.
Only there’s a tiny issue here. April 1st is right around the corner and there’s a slight chance of Ford pulling a joke here, so don’t rush just yet to tell your friends about this awesome little Easter Egg of the new 2018 Mustang.