2018 Hyundai Sonata Leaked Again – Looks Like The Real Deal

More photos of the upcoming facelifted 2018 Hyundai Sonata have found their way on the web, this time showing us the rear end as well.
Last week we showed you a grainy image of the 2018 Sonata but we couldn’t verify its originality but this time, things look to be much clearer.
The new set of images, courtesy of top-rider, show the car sitting in the factory, revealing its much sharper front end, courtesy of the redesigned and much more aggressive grille and a pair of matching fog lights and LED daytime running lights that sit next to the big air intakes.
This is the first time we also get to see the rear end as well which is now less busy and has the license plate placed on the bumper, leaving space for a big Sonata logo on the trunk lid.
Reports suggest that the facelifted Sonata will be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned for the full details. We should see the 2018 model make its world premiere at the New York Auto Show in April.
Thanks to GT and Eric from TheKoreanBlog for the tip!