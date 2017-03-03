2018 Infiniti Q50 Facelift Brings Semi-Autonomous Features, Mild Styling Tweaks

Didn’t Infiniti just update the Q50 for 2017 a few months ago at the Paris Auto Show? Yes, your memory serves you right, but Nissan’s premium arm is freshening up its compact luxury sedan again with the 2018MY Q50 to debut at next week’s Geneva Motor Show
Infiniti released a single image of the 2018 Q50 displaying a mildly tweaked front bumper with re-sculpted lines and new fog lamps, with the company adding that the interior has also been refreshed to bring the car in line with its “'designed to perform' ethos”, without divulging any additional details.
One of the main highlights of the updated Q50 will be the second-generation of Infiniti’s Direct Adaptive Steering, a steer-by-wire system that has no physical connection to the front wheels and according to the company, offers smoother operation, easier manoeuvrability and more direct response, while being better adapted toward future self-driving features.
Speaking of which, the 2018 Q50 will be the first Infiniti to bundle all of its autonomous driving systems under a new ProPilot Assist moniker, including active lane keeping, forward emergency braking and smart cruise control.
The refreshed Q50 will continue using a range of turbocharged engines, including the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 from the VR powertrain family, which so far, is offered in 300hp and 400hp versions.
Infiniti will reveal the new Q50 on March 7 at the upcoming Swiss motor show next to the Q60 Black S concept, so stay tuned.