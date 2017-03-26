2018 Infiniti QX50 Prototype Shows Off LED Headlight Graphics

After seeing some slight similarities between the first 2018 QX50 prototype spotted a few days ago and the QX50 Concept from Detroit, we now get to peek a tiny bit under the vinyl.
In case you were hoping that wild LED design from the concept would eventually end up in the production model, we're sorry to say that it most certainly won't, not to that extent anyway.
The overall shape is similar, but other than that, we already knew to expect a more "domesticated" look once Infiniti transitioned from concept to production car.
The rest of the crossover is as heavily camouflaged as the one we saw previously, the only difference being the headlights and the wheels, which still have that same twisty single-spoke design, although for some reason Infiniti felt like covering them up on this particular test car.
Overall, the QX50 will feature a sculpted appearance, with a shoulder line that curves downwards at the rear. It also gets a muscular bonnet, with sharp creases extending upwards from the A-pillar to the grille - similar to the QX30. In addition, the taillights seem to have a thin horizontal design, a bit like those on the Jaguar F-Pace.
Under the bonnet, the Japanese automaker has hinted at using their new 2.0-liter VC Turbo unit, packing a target output of 272 PS (268 HP) and 390 Nm (287 lb-ft) of torque. It should provide the QX50 with V6-like performance, while being a lot more fuel efficient.
The 2018 Infiniti QX50 could debut at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September, and once it hits the streets, it will have to face a great number of highly capable premium compact SUVs, such as the Mercedes GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Jaguar F-PACE, Lexus NX, Land Rover Discovery Sport, and technically speaking, even the Porsche Macan.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops