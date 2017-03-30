2018 Jeep Wrangler JLU Rubicon Comes Alive On Virtual Stage

Based on yesterday's leaked (patent?) images of the 2018 Wrangler JLU, this is what the new model should look like once the resolution improves and Jeep makes it official.
Thanks to JL Wrangler Forums, we can now see all the subtle creases, hinges and other design elements that weren't quite as visible as we would have liked in the leaks.
A few things had to be improvised, but all told, these renderings are exceptionally well-made and really help make this 2018 Wrangler stand out compared to the 2017 model.
They even added doors and even small details like seat belts for the rear passengers. On the other hand, the roll cage does seem to be a little less thick than the one in yesterday's leaked images, but other than that, everything else looks in order.
The most obvious change is the new profile line, which almost gives the cabin section of the car a Mercedes G-Class type of vibe - the G-Class also has a belt line that runs a few inches underneath the windows, right on top of the door handles.
As for the headlights and fender LED strips, they do match what we see in the leaks, although the strips weren't exactly very visible in the first place - so estimating their exact position was always going to be tricky.
And in case you're wondering, those black 5-dual spoke wheels also look the part and are definitely more stylish than what you usually see on a Wrangler.