2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Posts Unbelievable 6min 52sec 'Ring Time

Lamborghini has finally published the onboard video showing the upcoming Huracan Performante lapping the Nurburgring in an almost unbelievable 6min 52.01sec, beating cars like the Porsche 918 Spyder and its bigger brother, the Aventador SV.
It was previously reported that the new Lamborghini Huracan Performante would blow the socks off both the 918 Spyder and the Aventador SV at the ‘Ring but given their significant power differences, we never really believed it until now.
Marco Mapelli, Lamborghini’s test driver who also lapped the ‘Ring in 6:59.73 behind the wheel of the Aventador SV, has executed one more balls-out lap at the famous track leaving everyone stunned with the sheer speed of the new Huracan Performante.
Normally this sort of performance shouldn’t really exist; the tweaked V10 engine of the Performante is expected to produce between 625 and 640hp which is at least 100hp less than its bigger sibling, not to forget the 874hp offered by Porsche’s hybrid powertrain.
It all probably comes down to the car’s ALA ((Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva), an advanced active aero agenda which uses electric motors to open/close the various flaps around the car for faster and more efficient results.
The car in the video appears to be a late prototype of some sort and is fitted with a roll cage for obvious safety reasons but we should expect Lamborghini to point out any differences from the final customer cars.
Lamborghini will officially reveal the new Huracan Performante next week at the Geneva Motor Show.