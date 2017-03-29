2018 Lexus LS 500h Debuts In North America At The Vancouver Show

Following its global debut in Geneva earlier this month, Lexus have brought the all-new LS 500h to North America for the first time.
On display at the 2017 Vancouver International Auto Show in Canada, the fifth generation model has been redesigned from the ground up, and uses an all-new ultra-rigid platform.
"We set new benchmarks then for comfort, powertrain performance, smoothness, quality and more, and we're doing it again, with our all-new model - a vehicle that anticipates and attends to the needs of its drivers and passengers seamlessly", said Lexus Canada's Director, Jennifer Barron.
Adding the 'h' suffix to its name means that the new Lexus LS 500h has a hybrid powertrain, which, in this case, combines a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine with two electric motors that work together to produce a total of 354 horses. The car can travel at speeds up to 87 mph (140 km/h) on electricity alone, but push the throttle hard and it will need just 5.4 seconds to sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 km/h).
Joining the LS 500h on the brand's stand in Vancouver is the racing-tuned version of the LC 500, which wears the signature of Gordon Ting and Beyond Marketing. It features an extensive engine rebuild, aerodynamic bodywork, a new interior, and upgraded performance and handling.
Moreover, visitors at the event can also experience the Lexus Enform, the newest bundle of advanced systems to be introduced to the company's cars. It features advanced connectivity services, personal attention from a live operator, enhanced roadside safety and navigation, and others.
A full range of vehicles, including the LC 500h, IS, GS F, RC F and F Sport editions of the NX 200t and RX 350, along with the RX 450h, ES 300h and LX 570 can also be seen on Lexus' stand.