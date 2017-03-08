2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate Will Make You Love Trips To The Supermarket

The full family of Mercedes-Benz E-Class models are currently being shown to the public at the Geneva Motor Show and among them are the brand new E63 and E63 S Estate.
Revealed online just last month, both the E63-badged Estate models are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 563 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) in the 'standard' E63 and 604 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) for the E63 S Estate.
These impressive figures allow the E63 Estate to hits 100 km/h (62 mph ) in just 3.6 seconds before reaching a limited 250 km/h (155 mph) top speed. The E63 S manages the sprint from 0-100 km/h in a slightly quicker 3.5 seconds and in Euro-spec, continues to be limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).
In case you didn't know, a key reason for the vehicle's insane acceleration capabilities is the 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive system that comes as standard. It replaces the rear-wheel setup of the previous-generation E63 and in the 'S', includes a dedicated 'Drift' mode that sends power exclusively through the rear wheels.
Other key developments for the new E63 Estate models include a nine-speed Speedshift MCT automatic transmission with double-clutching, optional Ceramic Composite brakes and three-chamber air suspension.
And all that, while retaining the regular E-Class Estate's massive (and practical) boot with a capacity of 640 liters with the rear bench in place, and 1,820 liters with the rear seats folded, which is significantly more than the RS6 Avant's 565 and 1,680 liters respectively.