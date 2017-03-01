2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Convertible Looks Better Than Ever [69 Pics]

Mercedes-Benz has completed its E-Class lineup with the debut of the stylish Convertible model that follows the sedan, Estate, Coupe and the rugged E-Terrain wagon.
Positioned between the smaller and somewhat sportier C-Class and the larger and more posh S-Class cabriolets, the E-Class Convertible adheres to the lines and body shape of its coupe brethren shedding the metal top for a retractable cloth roof. The result is a very elegant looking car, the design of which should withstand the test of time.
The E-Class’ fabric soft top is available in dark brown, dark blue, dark red or black, and can be fully opened and closed in 20 seconds when travelling at a speed of up to 50 km/h (31 mph). It stores under a retractable cover with Mercedes promising a reasonable boot capacity of 385 liters, reduced to 310 liters when the roof is stowed.
An increase in exterior dimensions (123mm / 4.8 in. longer, 74mm / 2.9 in. wider) together with a 113mm / 4.5 in. longer wheelbase than the previous E-Class Convertible, give the new model a boost in space, with rear passengers gaining an additional 102mm (4.0 in.) of legroom.
As before, the new E-Class cabrio can be optionally equipped with the AIRCAP automatic draught-stop system and the AIRSCARF neck-level heating as well as a number of other features.
For the first time, Mercedes will give buyers the option of all-wheel drive, which it calls 4MATIC. The Germans haven’t fully detailed the lineup yet, but said North America will get a 3.0L V6 biturbo engine paired to a standard 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission, which produces 329hp in the E400 Coupe. An E50 AMG variant with well over 400 horses from a 3.0L V6 turbo, should be in the Convertible’s future too.
In other markets, such as Europe, expect a similar lineup of petrol and diesel units to the coupe, including 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline and diesel fours for the 241hp E300 and 191hp E220d entry level models respectively, along with the previously mentioned E400 and E50 AMG.
The E-Class Convertible will have it first public out at the Geneva Motor Show next week and go on sale in the second half of the year.