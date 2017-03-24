2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE To Place Increased Emphasis On Off-Road Abilities, Because, You Know...

A new prototype of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE has been scooped testing in Germany, providing us with our first view of the updated model on the move.
As per previous reports, Mercedes intends on focusing more on the GLE’s off-road capabilities than in the current model. With this in mind, the base model filmed appears to have slightly better ground clearance and could also benefit from a low-range function on the gearbox and better differential locking.
Visually, the prototype in question appears to have a slightly softer design than the current model and will inevitably receive thoroughly revised front and rear fascias. Inside, we already know that the car will get a dual screen setup like other Mercedes models as well as two prominent handles on the center console.
Underpinning the new GLE will be the same modular architecture as the E-Class and as such, it could use a number of new six-cylinder petrol engines from the automaker. GLE 43 and GLE 63 AMG models are also inevitable.