2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Sport Brings Evo Tech To Geneva [53 Photos]

Mitusbishi's direct competitor for the Nissan Qashqai has just debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in the form of the all-new Eclipse Cross.
The new SUV is the production version of the XR-PHEV concept and incorporates all of the Japanese company's updated styling cues, including the 'Dynamic Shield' front grille and fascia.
In terms of engines, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is powered by the marque's latest 1.5-liter direct-injected turbocharged petrol unit that works exclusively alongside a CVT with an 8-speed Sport Mode manual override. A 2.2-liter common rail direct-injected turbo diesel then completes the range with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Perhaps most impressively are the host of advanced technologies used to ensure the Eclipse Cross is as agile as possible. It uses Mitubishi's Active Yaw Control pioneered by the thrilling Lancer Evolution which measures steering angle, yaw rate, drive torque, wheel speed and brake force to manage torque feed and brake force at the rear axle. Additionally, the carmaker has incorporated an electronically-controlled four-wheel drive system.
European sales of the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will commence in the fall before it arrives in other regions including Japan, North America and Australia.