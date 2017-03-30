2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Showing More Signs Of Life

Porsche have been testing the upcoming 911 GT2 RS since last summer, although up until now, the car was only allowed outside in test mule form.
On this particular GT2 RS prototype, we can see not just the updated bumper, which remains only mildly camouflaged near its edges, but also the hood vents that weren't visible at all before. And yes, we're talking about the same vents as on the 2018 GT3 RS, although those were covered up in recent spy images.
The rear of the car features production-ready lights and massive exhaust pipes, whereas the new rear bumper and diffuser remain hidden away.
Powering the new GT2 RS should be a twin-turbocharged flat-six, sending somewhere around 650 horses to the road, making this the fastest model in the current 911 range.
Unfortunately for some buyers, Porsche exec Oliver Blume already confirmed that a dual clutch PDK gearbox will be doing all the heavy lifting for the GT2 RS, as the focus of the car will be maximum performance. Those in need of a manual transmission can however opt for the new GT3 RS, which will be available with both options.
The updated Porsche 911 GT2 RS is expected to drop either later this year or sometime in 2018, the latter scenario being more likely. Once it arrives, it will go right at the Huracan Performante and probably the McLaren 700 and something LT.
