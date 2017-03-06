2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Bows With 500 HP 4.0-Liter And Six-Speed Manual

Official details about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 have just been announced at the Geneva Motor Show and as expected, the facelifted GT3 is precisely what the rumors suggested; faster, more powerful and available with a six-speed manual.
Beneath the updated body work, the 991.2 GT3 has been fitted with a new naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that delivers 500 hp and 338 lb-ft of torque. While the same size as the engine from the GT3 RS and 911 R, this unit is bespoke to the GT3 and actually based around the engines used in the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR race cars.
All up, the 2018 GT3 tips the scales at 3,153 pounds (1,430 kg) and when the engine is mated to the standard seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, the car will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a blistering 3.2 seconds before topping out at 197 mph (317 km/h).
Perhaps the real headline of the new GT3 is the re-introduction of a six-speed manual to the car. If selected, it drops weight to 3,116 lbs (1,413 kg) and adds 0.1 seconds to the 0-60 mph sprint but lifts top speed to 198 mph (318 km/h).
Elsewhere, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 receives a tuned chassis aimed at improving handling and driving dynamics. Rear Axle Steering has been added, a new lightweight carbon fiber rear wing installed and a modified front fascia fitted aimed at optimizing airflow. Additionally, a new diffuser and tailpipes are included. Other visual tweaks include new headlights and taillights.
In the cabin, the updated car benefits from the same steering wheel as the 918 Spyder, modified sports seats with 18-way electric adjustment and the option of full bucket seats with fixed carbon fiber backrests. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) also comes standard.
When the car lands in U.S. dealerships this fall, it will start at $143,600 excluding the $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee.
Note: Post will be updated with official photos when they are available.