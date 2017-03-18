2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Makes Some Noise During Photoshoot

If you couldn't wait to see more of Porsche's updated 991.2 GT3, you're in luck because not only can you see it, but you can also listen to its naturally-aspirated growl.
It all starts with a "cold start", which is something lots of car enthusiasts enjoy when it comes to powerful supercars - that initial bark that lets everyone know you're not driving a "regular" car.
Also, the tailpipes in the 2018 GT3 are new, and you can hear the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six unit rev with the flaps both closed as well as opened.
As with most 911s, the GT3 sounds a little unassuming (especially compared to your typical Ferrari or Lamborghini), yet it's still loud enough for you to know that there's plenty of power hidden underneath its updated body work, starting with the 500 horses and 338 lb-ft (458 Nm) of torque.
In a straight line, Porsche says you'll hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.2 seconds and max out at 197 mph (317 km/h). Though perhaps the best news regarding the 991.2 GT3 is that you can get it with a six-speed manual gearbox at no extra charge.