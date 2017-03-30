2018 SsangYong Rexton Revealed In Full At The Seoul Motor Show

Following its online presentation a couple of days ago, SsangYong has revealed in full the new generation Rexton at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show.
Developed under the Y400 project name and inspired by the LIV-2 Concept that debuted in Paris last year, Ssangyong's new model retains the Rexton moniker in global markets, but it will be known as the G4 Rexton in Korea.
It has a modern design, with a grille that "resembles the spread wings of a bird in flight", large headlights, muscular lines all around, keeping it at the same time in line with its smaller sibling, the Tivoli.
Inside the Korean automaker focused heavily on passenger convenience and large load space, offering a wide array of features that include a 9.2-inch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation system, dual-zone climate control, 220V/115V inverter in the load area, a 'smart tailgate' that automatically opens it when holding the key next to the car for more than three seconds, and others.
Some of the safety gizmos available are the Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, and 3D Around View Monitoring.
Powering the new generation SsangYong Rexton is a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine that works in conjunction with a 7-speed automatic transmission, supplied by Mercedes-Benz. There is also a 2.0-liter turbo petrol unit on offer, matched to an Aisin 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Four-wheel drive remains part of the package, with high/low ratios and the chassis utilizing a double wishbone suspension at the front and multi-link independent suspension at the rear.
The new Rexton will go on sale on its local market during the first half of the year, and will launch internationally before the end of 2017.