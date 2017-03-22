2018 Toyota Sienna Gets A Nose Job And New Features Ahead Of NY Debut

With a redesigned front fascia that includes a new lower grille and larger fog light compartments, the Toyota Sienna has been taken into the 2018MY.
The popular minivan also gains side lower rockers to all trim levels, in the same vein with the current SE grade, a laminated front windshield that reduces noise, vibrations and harshness on the SE, and new acoustic front row side glass on the Limited grade.
Rounding up the list of visual updates are three new color choices - Toasted Walnut Pearl, Alumina Jade Metallic and Parisian Night Pearl, bringing the number of available exterior finishes to nine.
The TSS-P bundle of safety features, which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, radar-guided cruise control, Lane Departure Alert and automatic high beams, is now standard on all models.
Moreover, the automaker has also added the new Entune 3.0 multimedia system, which can optionally feature the Connected Navigation Scout GPS Link with Moving Maps, Entune Audio Plus with Safety Connect, Wi-Fi Connect and a premium JBL audio system.
Other technology updates include a new rear-seat entertainment system with streaming capability for Android devices, 360-degree camera view, 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display and five USB ports that cover all three rows of seats.
Joining it under the spotlight in NY will be the facelifted Yaris that, like its European sibling, gains a more dynamic look on both ends, in addition to various updates on the interior, including a 6.1-inch or 7.0-inch touchscreen display, USB, AUX, voice recognition, Bluetooth music streaming, satellite radio, Siri Eyes free, and others.
Available in a choice of 8 exterior colors, including the new Blue Eclipse and two-tone Blue Eclipse with Black Sand Pearl Roof, the subcompact hatch will go on sale this summer with prices to be announced close to that date. As for the 2018 Toyota Sienna, it will arrive at dealers this fall, with both model to make their public US debuts at the New York Auto Show next month.