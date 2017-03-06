2018 Volvo XC60 Looks Like A Shrunken XC90 In Alleged Leaked Image

Volvo have played every card they have on keeping the second generation XC60 under the cover, until it debuts tomorrow at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
However, not everything seems to have worked in the favor of the automaker, as an alleged leaked image posted by Autoblog.nl, reveals the side profile of their new model.
If we're actually looking at the real deal, then the all-new Volvo XC60 adopts unsurprisingly a familiar look inspired by the latest XC90, including the 'Thor's Hammer' LED DRLs incorporated into the headlights and taillights that seem to have an almost identical shape and pattern.
Volvo's premium compact SUV shares the same modular architecture with the rest of the 90 range, including the XC90 SUV, S90 saloon and V90 estate.
By the time it will go on sale, probably close to the end of the year, as a 2018MY, the new Volvo XC60 should be powered by an assortment of 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
Electrification seems to be on the table too, with hybrid and even EV models that could join the lineup later on, alongside smaller 3-cylinder engines that might be offered in some markets.