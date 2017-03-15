2018 VW Arteon Looks Sensational In New Promo Clip

At the Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen debuted the all-new Arteon, the replacement to the CC and I’m going to go out on a limb and say it’s one of the best-looking sedans launched in recent years.
From every angle, the initial bright yellow R-Line car previewed in press photos looks sporty and aggressive yet simultaneously carries an aura of elegance and sophistication. Deliveries have yet to commence but we’re quite confident it’ll prove popular.
Having seen the car at Geneva, Volkswagen has now released the first official trailer for the car and it perfectly captures the Arteon’s combination of dashing good looks with advanced technologies.
When it initially reaches the market, the Arteon will be available with six petrol and diesel engines starting off with a 1.5-liter TSI petrol delivering 148 hp. The range then includes a 2.0-liter TSI offered in 187 hp and 276 hp versions and a 2.0-liter TDI in 148 hp, 187 hp and 236 hp specifications. The entry-level petrol engine and the 148 hp and 187 hp diesels come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the rest of the range have the same seven-speed dual-clutch.
The interior of the Arteon is also extremely premium. It features a fully-digital gauge cluster, mood lighting as well as a Bentley-inspired analog clock in the center of the dashboard.