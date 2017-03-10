2018 VW Atlas Review Finds It Family Friendly, But Is That Enough?

In the wake of the cheating emissions scandal, Volkswagen needs to earn back the trust of the American audience, and they think that they have the right vehicle to do so - the new Atlas.
Developed as rival for the likes of the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer, it's based on the MQB underpinnings, which stretch from the Golf to the Passat, and other cars made within the Volkswagen umbrella.
Volkswagen offers the Chattanooga-built crossover with a choice of two powertrains: the 238 horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, and a 3.6-liter six-cylinder, rated at 280 HP. Both units are available with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, but the more potent variant can be configured with the 4Motion AWD as well, which comes with four specific driving modes.
Taking the range-topping version out for a short test, AutoGuide found the new Atlas quite pleasant to drive, and despite its size, claims that it doesn’t feel like so big on the road. Power-wise, the reviewer says it lags behind some of its chief rivals, which offer more powerful options under the hood.
On a positive note, it comes with an extensive equipment list that includes everything from a reversing camera to automatic park assist. Depending on the selected flavor, the Volkswagen Atlas also gets numerous safety features, including post-collision automatic braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.
With an estimated starting price of around $30,000, it could become the game changer that the automaker needs.