2019 Audi Q8 Looks Almost Finished On New Spy Video

Audi’s engineers are currently working around the clock as the company is getting ready to reveal not one, but at least three new models in the coming months.
These new models include the new A8, the new A6, the new A7 and last but not least the new Q8, Ingolstadt’s flagship SUV which already has been previewed by two concepts.
The last concept is none other than the Q8 Sport Concept shown in Audi’s stand at the Geneva Motor Show.
The upcoming Audi Q8 will be wider than the existing Q7 and will feature a lower sloping roofline to better portray its sportier intentions. This is after all Audi’s answer to the BMW X6 and the Mercedes GLE Coupe.
Based on the updated MLB platform which will also spawn the A8, A7 and A6, the new Q8 is also expected to use the company’s new 48-volt plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI with a small electric motor. The engine range will also include the trick V8 turbodiesel found in the SQ7 as well.
The new Audi Q8 is also going to feature a wealth of tech features as well, including semi-autonomous driving functions and OLED high-definition displays inside the cabin.
The company is expected to reveal the new Q8 in its full production form in 2018, along with the new A6 and A7. As for the new A8, Audi will finally reveal it this July.