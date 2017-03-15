2019 Ford Focus Spotted Out While Getting Some Sun

With the C-segment awaiting so many newcomers in the next couple of years, the Ford Focus will need to build on the current model's success and offer a nearly impeccable package.
Our spy photographers got wind of a new Focus prototype and managed to catch it while undergoing tests on a sunny, yet cold winter day.
Apparently, the first Focus prototype we saw was codenamed Ringo, whereas this one is called Paul, which could mean that somewhere out there there is a John and a George, thus completing the Beatles quartet.
From this, as well as previous Focus prototypes and mules, we've been able to learn that for its next act, Ford's popular c-segment car will feature a more spacious cabin in its fight against the likes of VW's Golf or Honda's new Civic. Speaking of which, we actually managed to take a peak inside the cabin last month, seeing a more upright dashboard design, with a completely different layout than what we get in the current model.
In terms of powertrains, the new Focus is reported to get three versions of Ford's 1.0-liter EcoBoost unit, plus multiple diesel options via the 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter TDCi units. Later on, an electrified powertrain or two are also expected to join the lineup.
If the next-gen Focus will be on the road early next year, it's possible Ford will launch it sometime towards the end of 2017.
