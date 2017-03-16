2019 Porsche 911 (992) Turbo Mule Not Ready To Show Production Body

Despite Porsche choosing to keep this next-gen 992 Turbo prototype very well hidden, we already have a pretty good ideal regarding what to expect once the body armor comes off - don't forget, this is Stuttgart's 911 we're talking about.
The all-new Porsche 911 Turbo should feature the same taillight design as the other 992 models spotted recently wearing just camouflage. That means a Mission E-like rear and overall wider dimensions compared to the current model.
Of course, a wider body means a wider track and wider tires, which should bring about higher levels of grip to go with the probable bump in power.
Speaking of which, since the current 991 Turbo S flagship is good for 580 PS, we're expecting the 992 Turbo to possibly surpass the 600 horses mark and even more for the 'S' version.
We expect to see the 992 Turbo wearing its production body within the next year, which sounds about right seen as how the new 911 isn't expected to arrive in dealerships until 2019.
Once it drops, it will do battle with some of the fastest supercars in the world, such as the new McLaren 720S for example, plus just about any non-special edition Ferrari or Lamborghini.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops