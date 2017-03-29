2019 Porsche 911 Spotted In Its Natural Habitat, The Nurburgring

After testing the upcoming eighth generation of the 911 in cold-weather conditions, Porsche brought their new sports car to the Nurburgring for the next development phase.
We already know that the next 911 will be based on a brand new platform which offers better flexibility when it comes to what powertrains are going to be used, as Porsche plans to offer a plug-in hybrid version for the first time in the model's history.
Reports suggest that this new platform is also going to be used in the next Audi R8 and in Lamborghini’s successor to the Aventador. With that said, expect to see the flat-six units in the 2019 Porsche 911 mounted more towards the center of the vehicle, retaining nevertheless the classic rear-engine setup.
Speaking of the engines, the turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit will continue its career with modest updates on its power levels and fuel efficiency. Porsche discussed the possibility of using a four-cylinder boxer unit as well but this was quickly dismissed by the decision makers in the company.
The biggest visual changes of the new 911 are to be found in the rear, where it looks like Porsche is going to use a LED stripe across the width of the car, copying the style of the Mission E concept. And because everyone loves a nicely done rear wing, Porsche is going to add a wide adjustable spoiler that sits flush with the body when not it use.
We’re still a long way before we see the new generation of the 911 as Porsche plans to reveal it in Coupe/Convertible bodystyles no sooner than late 2018, with the Targa to follow on a later date.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops