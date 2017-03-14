2019 Porsche 911 Spy Shots Highlight Its Mission E-Inspired Bottom

We bring you more shots of the next 911 as Porsche continues the development of the new generation of what’s considered the default sports car.
These shots give us a much clearer look on the next Porsche 911, showing a test car with what is considered the actual production body.
The upcoming Porsche is also going to be based on a new platform which allows for wider tracks and more importantly ensures the compatibility of the 911 with a hybrid powertrain.
Although Porsche keeps most of the details hidden, it’s almost certain that the new 911 will be offered with the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well as an updated range of the existing turbocharged flat-sixes.
As for the design, the Porsche 911 is truly the last car on the planet you should expect to change its looks; the front end now gets a slightly longer bonnet while the rear gets a treatment very similar to that seen on the Mission E concept.
That includes a LED strip running across the width of the car and a retractable spoiler that sits flush with the body lines when not deployed. Another feature that appears to sit flush with the body is the new door handles.
Porsche is expected to launch the new 911 in 2019, with the next-gen Boxster and Cayman models to follow in 2020.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops