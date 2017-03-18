2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Wags Its Bulky Tail In The Snow

The impending Rolls-Royce SUV will propel the automaker into one of the planet's most competitive automotive segments and promises to be unlike anything before it.
Known internally as Project Cullinan and officially referred to as an “all-terrain, high-sided vehicle,” the Rolls SUV will, on paper, rival the Bentley Bentayga. Unlike the Bentley however, it won't chase record-breaking performance and instead focus predominately on capturing the company’s famed luxury into an all-new body-style.
Recently, a Cullinan prototype was filmed testing in the snow alongside a next-generation Phantom and while it will be all about comfort, Rolls is keen to ensure it is also dynamic enough to be involving to drivers.
Evidently, it appears that the engineer behind the wheel of the Cullinan was having a ball, sliding it around the snow racetrack and exploring its limits.
Underpinning the Cullinan will be the same aluminum architecture as the 2018 Phantom and it will be capable of supporting electric powertrains. However, the familiar 6.6-liter V12 should be the first engine offered and will be combined with all-wheel drive for the first time in the company's 110-year history.
The production model will be introduced next year and will be offered globally.