30 U.S. Cities Could Buy $10 Billion Worth Of EVs Despite Trump Skepticism

Thirty cities in the United States are looking to buy $10 billion worth of electric vehicles in a bid to boost demand for EVs and to fly in the face of Donald Trump’s climate change skepticism.
The campaign is being spearheaded by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and includes cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Portland, Boston, Seattle, Houston and Boston. The cities have asked a number of automakers for the cost and feasibility of 114,000 new electric vehicles including street sweepers, police cruisers and garbage trucks, reports Automotive News.
According to Los Angeles’ chief sustainability officer Matt Petersen, “No matter what President Trump does or what happens in Washington, cities will continue leading the way on tackling climate change.”
At this stage, the cities haven’t ordered the required electric vehicles but are undertaking a bidding process by inviting car manufacturers to outline their plans to meet the huge request.
“Now more than ever there is a need for cities' leadership on climate. We really want to send a message that there is a growing market for electric vehicles -- regardless of what is happening in D.C,” said New York City’s senior director of climate policy and programs, Daniel Zarrilli.
Although the requested vehicles would likely be produced over a number of years, an order of 114,000 EVs would equate to about 72 per cent of total U.S. plug-in hybrid sales last year.