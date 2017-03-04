4-Rotor Mazda RX-7 Sounds Like The Famed 787B

With its 4-rotor engine, the Mazda 787B is rightfully considered one of the best sounding race cars in history.
Although rotary engines are notoriously hungry on fuel, they are capable of delivering impressive performance figures from small displacements when combined with forced induction.
From the factory, the Mazda RX-7 was installed with an impressive 3-rotor engine but a number of examples have been outfitted with 4-rotor engines, not too dissimilar from the 787B. The result is a car that sounds every bit as good as the famed racing car yet is fully street legal.
Compared to a traditional internal combustion engine, this 4-rotor emits its own distinct and evocative soundtrack. At low revs, it burbles like a V8 with aftermarket camshafts and when revved, emits a howl to rival the market’s finest-sounding naturally-aspirated V10 and V12 engines.