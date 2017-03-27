450HP Mercedes-AMG A45 Punishes Alfa Giulia QV Off The Line

Can a damp track and a modded hyper-hatch with all-wheel drive humble the mighty Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio? As long as they do standing starts, the answer is yes.
This latest drag race from Archie Hamilton Racing features a car that everyone seems to be raving about at the moment, the Giulia QV. It has 510 PS (503 HP) and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque, allowing for a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just 3.9 seconds.
While that makes it quicker than a stock Mercedes-AMG A45, this particular sample has 450 horses instead of the factory standard 381 horses. On top of that, the Merc has all-wheel drive and the track is a little slippery.
Seems like a recipe for victory, so there's no point in pretending the Giulia actually stood a chance in accelerating off the line as well as the A45.
However, things do become more interesting when the guys decide to race from a rolling start. Check it out!