700 HP Bentley Continental Supersports Idles Like A Beast In Geneva

If you couldn't wait to have another look at Bentley's most powerful car ever, this short video will even throw in a few W12 gurgles.
The footage comes courtesy of the SellerieCimes YouTube channel, and shows the new Continental Supersports being driven carefully towards Bentley's stand in Geneva.
The car is also wearing some type of protective tape across the body, on the rear wing, rear spoiler, bonnet and even on the wheels, in order to protect those lightweight 21" forged alloys.
According to Bentley, what makes the new Continental Supersports not just their fastest ever model but also the world's fastest and most powerful four-seater, is the updated W12 unit, producing 710 PS (700 HP) and no fewer than 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) of torque.
In a straight line, these figures should allow a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of just 3.5 seconds, followed by a top speed of 336 km/h (209 mph). What makes these numbers so impressive, aside from the obvious, is the fact that the car weighs 2,280 kg (5,026 lbs), which means it's actually heavier than a large SUV such as a Mercedes-Benz GLE.
In terms of styling, the new Supersports boasts new front and rear bumpers, new side sills as well as carbon fiber bonnet vents. Other features include the gloss black exhaust pipes, black grille and rear diffuser.