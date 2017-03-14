911 R What? Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0 Sells For A Staggering $748,000!

Welcome to another story coming from the crazy world of car auctions, with another Porsche showing up on our radar, accompanied by a truly unbelievable price tag.
This highly-optioned black example of a 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 was sold for a massive $748,000 at the recent Amelia Island auction of Gooding & Co.
If you love statistics that matter only to people who see cars as a potential investment, then learn that this Porsche is only one of the 158 US-spec models, one of the 36 painted black and one of the only two black examples that have the factory audio delete option checked.
Moreover, it has covered just 134 miles since it was delivered and is specified with an extensive list of options that obviously make it more desirable among the collector world. These include stuff like a red model designation on the engine lid, a front-axle lifting system, clear taillights, leather-covered steering column and rear console, carbon fiber on the B-pillars and more.
Modern limited-edition Porsches have become a safe haven for people looking to make some money, with the most recent example being the 911 R, for which people reportedly paid more than three times its sticker price on the second-hand market.
The 911 R was considered something like the champion of how to make an insane profit overnight but as this auction result shows, there are other Porsches out there which can manage the exact same results.
While Porsche’s announcement of the new GT3 getting a manual gearbox again as a no-cost option is expected to keep 911 R prices at check from now on, don’t expect the same for the 997 GT3 RS 4.0…