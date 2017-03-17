A BMW M Hypercar Is Unlikely But Could Be Exceptional

While some thought high-performance road cars would go extinct following the emergence of electric and hybrid powertrains, nothing could have been further from the truth.
The McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder all showed that hypercars will be sticking around for quite some time even as emission standards become increasingly strict.
Now, there’s a new-age of hypercars in the works from Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG both powered by extraordinary powertrains and promises breakthrough performance capabilities.
In a time where hybrids are becoming more common, these two automakers are launching halo hypercars to help sell the technology to consumers and promise to spark a revolution of sports cars, supercars and hypercars. Who else will join the party?
Audi’s boss recently expressed interest in launching a range-topping hypercar but nothing has been confirmed. As for BMW, it hasn’t made any suggestion that it’s working on a hypercar but that hasn’t stopped Peisert Design from imagining how such a model could look.
By using the Aston Martin Valkyrie as the starting point, a number of obvious BMW design elements have been installed. They of course include the firm’s customary kidney front grille, headlights inspired by the i8, a set of BMW M wheels and rear-end touches inspired by the i8. The overall shape of the car remains largely identical to the Valkyrie albeit for the inclusion of a large carbon fiber shark fin.