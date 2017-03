A More Hardcore Land Rover Discovery SVX Is Coming

PHOTO GALLERY

Have you been looking at the new Land Rover Discovery thinking that it could use some off-road enhancements?Well, if you did, you won't have to turn to an aftermarket tuner to do the job, as the British automaker is reportedly planning on introducing a more hardcore version of the SUV Speaking toon the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show , JLR's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) chief, John Edwards, hinted at the development of such a vehicle, saying: "Details on when an SVX (name unconfirmed) version of the Land Rover Discovery , which has been talked about over the last two years , will be introduced, are still unknown.Expect the hardcore SUV to boast additional body cladding, large off-road tires, and additional lights, along with a tuned chassis and probably a reworked interior.Power for the rugged-Discovery could come from a 3.0-liter TDV6 diesel - at least for the European market.