A More Hardcore Land Rover Discovery SVX Is Coming

Have you been looking at the new Land Rover Discovery thinking that it could use some off-road enhancements?
Well, if you did, you won't have to turn to an aftermarket tuner to do the job, as the British automaker is reportedly planning on introducing a more hardcore version of the SUV.
Speaking to AutoExpress on the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show, JLR's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) chief, John Edwards, hinted at the development of such a vehicle, saying: "I can't tell you what the SV version of the Discovery will be like, but in my mind, it will be in between Paris Dakar and Camel Trophy. Somewhere in there is a product waiting to get out."
Details on when an SVX (name unconfirmed) version of the Land Rover Discovery, which has been talked about over the last two years, will be introduced, are still unknown.
Expect the hardcore SUV to boast additional body cladding, large off-road tires, and additional lights, along with a tuned chassis and probably a reworked interior.
Power for the rugged-Discovery could come from a 3.0-liter TDV6 diesel - at least for the European market.