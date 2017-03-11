A New McLaren 720S Spider Is Only A Matter Of Time

McLaren opened a new chapter at the Geneva Motor Show this year, unveiling the new 720S as its first second-generation model. But that will only be the beginning.
You can bet that more versions are coming, likely to include a (relatively) more accessible model (think 700C) and eventually a more hardcore variant to succeed the 675LT (750LT has a nice ring to it). But the foregone conclusion is the launch of a 720S Spider.
Following in the footsteps of the 12C Spider and 650S Spider (not to mention the 570S Spider), the 720S Spider will likely incorporate a retractable hardtop to offer a best-of-both-worlds proposition.
The resulting roadster will probably look pretty close to this rendering worked up by X-Tomi Design. The weight penalty will inevitably hinder performance somewhat, but the carbon monocoque shouldn't lose much in the way of structural rigidity.
Otherwise we can expect the same mechanical specifications to carry over from the new coupe, including its resized and re-tuned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Directing 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the 720S reaches 60 in just 2.8 seconds and tops out at 212 miles per hour. Imagine that with the wind in your hair and you'll know what to expect from the forthcoming Spider.