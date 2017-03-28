A Three-Row Crossover Like This Could Be Alfa Romeo's Next Move

After years (if not decades) of waiting, Alfa Romeo has finally returned to the North American market with an all-new lineup. So with the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio crossover now reaching showrooms, what will Alfa do next?
We'd like to believe a new sports car or convertible will be the Milanese marque's next move. But the likelier (and smarter) move could very well be a new three-row crossover. And if it does, we wouldn't be surprised to see it look something like this.
Envisioned by Marco Maltese for Trazione Posteriore (from the Italian term for rear-wheel drive), these renderings speculate over the potential appearance of just such a vehicle.
Though Alfa would have to be careful not to step on the toes of big-brother Maserati and its new Levante, a seven-passenger crossover could be just what it needs to pick up a greater market share. Think more along the lines, then, of the new Volkswagen Atlas than the Audi Q7... more Acura MDX than Mercedes GLS.
If the Italian automaker were to replace the 4C or come out with a front-engined roadster, such a vehicle would likely draw customers into showrooms. But in the North American market, at least, they'd be more likely to leave in one of these.