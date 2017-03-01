Abandoned Jaguar E-Type Isn't Exactly A Weekend Project

It's hard to believe that under this pile of rusted sheet metal lies a highly collectable car, such as the Jaguar E-Type, but there's a reason why it ended up looking like this.
Bought new by its first owner on April 4, 1962, and registered in Birmingham, it was eventually sold on November 1, 1997 to a Jaguar enthusiast, who put into storage in a barn, awaiting restoration.
However, his plan never materialized, and the car was left uncared for almost 20 years, when it was brought into the light of day again. Its factory shade of Dark Opalescent Blue, on top of a black trim interior, is hardly visible anymore, but having most of its initial parts could interest someone.
Listed for their Birmingham event on April 1 and 2 by ClassicCarAuctions, the 1962 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Fixedhead Coupe qualifies as a barn find, but despite its raw condition, it is estimated that it will change hands for £38,000-£44,000 (equal to $47,230-$54,690).
Included in the sale are several parts that were removed for the restoration process, and a Jaguar Heritage Certificate.