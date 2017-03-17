Abarth 595 Trofeo Arrives In UK With 160PS And A £17,290 Starting Price

Abarth have expanded their product lineup in the United Kingdom by launching the new 595 Trofeo.
Based on the 595 Pista that debuted in Geneva this year, it builds upon the 595 Trofeo Edition shown locally in mid-2015 and comes in two body styles: hatchback and cabriolet.
Prices for the former begin at £17,290 ($21,272), while the open-top version can be had from £19,290 ($23,733).
Both cars come in a choice of five exterior colors - Abarth Red, Gara White, Campovolo Grey, Record Grey and Scorpion Black, and are adorned with front and rear dam inserts, red, black or yellow finish for the side mirror caps, and 17-inch Formula Alloy wheels, with a matte black look.
Key features of the Abarth 595 Trofeo are the 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Abarth Telemetry, which allows owners to load different European race tracks. This included a detailed map of the track and display real-time tips on how to improve lap times. Moreover, drivers can also access their recorded sessions and analyze their performance, with the Italian company promising to add more tracks later on.
Powering the latest member of the Abarth family in Europe's largest right-hand drive market is the 1.4-liter turbo TJet petrol engine, producing 160 PS (158 HP). The unit works together with a manual gearbox and comes with a Record Monza exhaust system as standard.