Abarth's Zipping Off To Geneva With A Racy New 595 Pista

Fiat's Abarth performance division only ever has two models to work with at a time. Sometimes just one. So it stands to reason that it keeps rolling out new versions of the same, and that's just what it has in store for this year's Geneva Motor Show.
Leading the charge is the new Abarth 595 Pista. Though you wouldn't know it from the name, one look is all it takes to tell you're looking at an upgraded version of the Fiat 500, joining the Scoprion marque's lineup alongside the standard 595, 595 Turismo, and 595 Competizione.
The Pista version packs a 1.4-liter turbo four rated at 160 horsepower, propelling it to 62 in 7.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 134 mph – roughly the same specs as the US-spec Fiat 500 Abarth. What sets it apart is the rest of the spec sheet.
It features cross-drilled brakes, Koni rear suspension, 17-inch alloys, Abarth Record Monza exhaust, on-board telemetry system... the works, in short, to give it more performance appeal. Buyers can specify the colors of the brake calipers as well as the front and rear bumper inserts, and choose between manual or sequential transmissions
The 595 Pista will be joined by the 695 XSR edition that celebrates Abarth's partnership with Yamaha's MotoGP racing team. It gets a special grey livery, added carbon-fiber trim, Akrapovic exhaust, Eibach springs, Koni rear shocks, even bigger Brembo brakes than the 595 Pista, and a more potent engine good for 165 hp. Only 695 hatchbacks and another 695 convertibles will be offered.
Abarth will also bring with it to Geneva two examples of the 124 Spider, including one with sports seats that are apparently special enough to warrant the car's Scorpione designation, but not to be pictured clearly in the gallery below.