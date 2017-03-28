ABT Audi R8 V10 Plus Looks Angry About Leaving Geneva

If you're a fan of what ABT have done with the R8 V10 Plus, you should probably watch this footage, which also features a live performance from the car's new exhaust system.
The first thing you'll notice though is of course the ABT aero package, which adds new bumpers front and rear, carbon fiber elements (front lip, front, side, rear blades, wing and mirror covers), plus 19 or 20" custom wheels, depending on customer preference.
There are some additions to the interior as well, such as leather, Alcantara and carbon trim, or the "ABT" bat-signal that greets you when you open the door, however this video from Sellerie Cimes is more about the car's exterior and of course its soundtrack.
Speaking of which, that 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 may have just 20 extra horses (630 PS in total) compared to what it usually sends to all of its four wheels, but thanks to the new stainless steel exhaust system, it sounds even angrier than usual.
All in all, this may just be one of the most aggressive modded Audi R8 models we've ever seen.