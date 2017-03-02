ABT Shaves 50Kg And Adds 20HP To Audi R8 V10

ABT revealed its own take on the Audi R8, for those who can't live with the factory looks of the German supercar.
Visually, ABT's package adds new bumpers on both ends, along with carbon fiber front lip, front, side and rear blades, and mirror covers. Coming to complete its look are the forged 19-inch ABT High Performance ER-F wheels, finished 'black magic', or larger 20-inch GR, in 'anodized black'.
ABT Individual also gave the interior a few upgrades with leather and carbon trim, in addition to a set of special floor mats, and 'ABT' entrance lighting that greets whoever opens its doors.
Technically, the tuner claims to have shed 50 kg (110 lbs) from its weight, while adding 20PS (20hp) to the sonorous 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, bringing its total output to 630 PS (621 HP). The power boost comes from the optimized airflow and a new stainless steel exhaust system, with carbon double tailpipe trims. A new coilover suspension, springs and sports stabilizers on both axles, promise to improve handling.
The ABT tuned Audi R8 will have its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next week, where it will share the same space with the TT RS-R, RS6+, SQ7, and a Formula E racer.