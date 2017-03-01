ABT's Red-Hot Audi RS6+ Is An Insane Wagon With 695HP

ABT Sportsline have a whole bunch of cool cars to present at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, including a bonkers Audi RS6 Avant.
Christened the Audi RS6+, it will be produced in just 50 examples, and all of them will come with 705 PS (695 HP) and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft) of torque, courtesy of a power boost that uses an in-house developed control unit.
This means that the super estate now has 100 PS (99 HP) and 130 Nm (96 lb-ft) of torque more than the stock car. ABT have yet to release any acceleration numbers, but the standard model needs just 3.7 seconds from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph), and 12.1 seconds from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph).
Signaling the presence of the extra muscle are the new add-on parts that come with a dark carbon fiber look and include a set of skirts all around, along with a front lip, side mirror casings and wheel arch vents.
Other cool features are the special badges, stainless steel exhaust system, carbon double tailpipe trim, and 22-inch alloy wheels with a glossy black or matte black look and different patterns.
Inside, ABT's Audi RS6+ comes with carbon fiber-made dashboard and seat panels, integrated entrance light that projects the 'RS6+' logo onto the asphalt, special floor mats, including the one in the boot, gearshift lever badge, and a steering wheel design in carbon and leather.