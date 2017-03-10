Ahem...That's Not The Brake, It's The Gas Pedal!

Have you ever mistaken the throttle for the brake - is that a no, you say? Fortunately, neither have we, but some drivers continue to do so, and get filmed while they're at it.
This incident captured on a dash-mounted camera shows a Taiwanese driver who probably couldn’t handle the pressure of doing a 180-degree turn in a zone that prohibits it.
What happened next is that the driver of the SUV stomped on the throttle instead of the brake, almost doing a full 360-degree turn, and hitting a parked car in the process. Luckily, the damages are only cosmetic.
Witnesses of the bizarre maneuver were initially baffled, but then continued their journeys as if nothing happened, except for the driver whose camera captured the incident, as they probably couldn’t wait to get home and post the recording online.