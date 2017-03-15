Alfa Giulietta And MiTo Replacements Are Unlikely, New SUV Coming Next

The future of Alfa Romeo's hatchbacks, the MiTo and Giulietta, is looking increasingly uncertain.
Speaking to Autocar at the Geneva Show, the Italian company's chief Reid Bigland said that they "not at the same level as the Giulia and Stelvio", even though "they are very good cars".
The MiTo and Giulietta are European-market focused, and that's not on par with Alfa Romeo's plans. "Our lens will be less Europe and more the entire globe. The European market will be a consideration, but we'll take quite strongly Asia and North America [into consideration]", said Bigland
As far as the brand's next vehicle, the Alfa boss said that it would most likely be an SUV. However, there is still an internal debate on its size, which sees two scenarios being taken into consideration - immediately below or above the Stelvio.
Previously, Reid Bigland had said the company will add two more SUVs, one of which will share its underpinnings with the Maserati Levante, alongside a larger sedan than the Giulia and a new sports car.