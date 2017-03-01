Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Gets Dyno'd With Surprising Result

Although many Americans remain unfamiliar with the Alfa Romeo brand, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has the potential to make or break the Italian firm in the U.S.
Appealing to the upper-end of the market and to those customers that generally know their stuff, the high-performance sedan aims to shake up the established German hierarchy and according to some reviews, is the new benchmark.
On paper, Alfa Romeo says that the model’s 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivers 503 hp, identical to the output of the Mercedes-AMG C63 S. However, on a dyno, how does that figure translate to the road?
Well, one U.S. Giulia Quadrifoglio owner recently strapped the car to a dyno where it managed to deliver 392 hp and 389 lb-ft (527 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels. Such a horsepower loss is perhaps slightly more than you would expect with a typical 15 per cent driveline loss but the uploader notes the car was tested on a Mustang AWD dyno, a setup known for delivering lower figures than many other dynos.